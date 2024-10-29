Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $417.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

