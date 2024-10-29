DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $153,591. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.