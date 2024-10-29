Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

Dover Stock Up 2.9 %

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover stock opened at $192.46 on Monday. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

