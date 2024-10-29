EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of EGP opened at $176.53 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $155.23 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.96 and a 200-day moving average of $175.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

