Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.2% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,774,000 after buying an additional 1,021,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after buying an additional 936,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $895.71 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $919.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $864.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

