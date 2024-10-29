Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 8.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $895.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $919.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $864.16. The stock has a market cap of $851.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

