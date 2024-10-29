Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,737 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $168.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

