Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,900 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 615,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of BABYF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.09.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 249.26% and a negative net margin of 144.52%.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

