Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Equifax by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.47.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.0 %

EFX stock opened at $270.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

