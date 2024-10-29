Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VMI FY2024 Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $16.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.99. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.84 per share.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $325.84 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $189.05 and a fifty-two week high of $330.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 47,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

