Ero Copper FY2024 EPS Estimate Reduced by Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$26.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.19, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.