Ero Copper FY2024 EPS Estimate Reduced by Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million.
Ero Copper Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$26.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.19, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
