EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $11.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several brokerages have commented on EVCM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $43,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,068,540 shares in the company, valued at $83,670,759.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,833 shares of company stock worth $533,031. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.56 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

