Everest Group (EG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everest Group to post $61 EPS for the current fiscal year and $67 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EG opened at $381.44 on Tuesday. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.27.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

