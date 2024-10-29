Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVRI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,777.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,944.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,777.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $220,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Everi by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

