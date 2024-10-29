Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

