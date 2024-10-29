Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $6.70-6.88 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.700-6.880 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.58%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

