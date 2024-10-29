Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Shares of FRT opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.37.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

