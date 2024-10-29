Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 143 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 69,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.3% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 62,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $469.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

