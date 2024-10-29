First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCNCA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,926.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,948.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,827.43. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,339.10 and a 1 year high of $2,174.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $55.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 198.72 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $298,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3,577.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 770.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 27,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

