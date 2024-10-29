First Financial Bankshares Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Bankshares Inc reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $570.46 and a 200-day moving average of $548.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $414.04 and a one year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

