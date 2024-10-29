First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FNWB opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.89. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $353,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

