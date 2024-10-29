First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $514,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

