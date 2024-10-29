Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $39.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Flex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,345,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,984,000 after buying an additional 50,155 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Flex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Flex by 39.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Flex has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
