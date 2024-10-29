Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $97.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

FND stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

