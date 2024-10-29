Forsta AP Fonden Buys 30,300 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 564,729 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 221.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 521,372 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

