Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

