Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 127,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,352,000 after purchasing an additional 345,114 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

