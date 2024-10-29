Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 42,700 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 152.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 258,388 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NLY opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

