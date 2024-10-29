Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $86.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.