Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $108.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.