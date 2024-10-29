Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 77.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 351.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hasbro by 95.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hasbro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.