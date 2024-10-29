Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 917,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,994,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 266,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

