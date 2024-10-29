Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 151.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS ITB opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

