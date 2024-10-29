Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 276 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $824.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $774.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $709.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.44 and a fifty-two week high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

