Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

