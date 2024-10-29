Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 216 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,025,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 979,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

