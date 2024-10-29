Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.09 and a one year high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

