Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $53,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NLY opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,714.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

