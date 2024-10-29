Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PG&E by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 387,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PG&E by 41.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PG&E by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.