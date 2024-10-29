Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 537 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

