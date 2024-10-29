Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 7,574 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,310,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after acquiring an additional 456,197 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after acquiring an additional 384,837 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 144.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 254,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of CWEN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.52%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

