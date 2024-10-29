Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 892 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.62 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

