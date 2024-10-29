FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FVR

FrontView REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of FrontView REIT stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. FrontView REIT has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

In other FrontView REIT news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. acquired 270,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $5,164,859.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,635,135 shares in the company, valued at $31,247,429.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FrontView REIT news, CEO Stephen Preston acquired 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $66,339.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares in the company, valued at $68,213.60. This represents a 3,500.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. acquired 270,270 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $5,164,859.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,635,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,247,429.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About FrontView REIT

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.