FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
FrontView REIT Trading Down 1.6 %
In other FrontView REIT news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. acquired 270,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $5,164,859.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,635,135 shares in the company, valued at $31,247,429.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FrontView REIT news, CEO Stephen Preston acquired 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $66,339.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares in the company, valued at $68,213.60. This represents a 3,500.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. acquired 270,270 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $5,164,859.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,635,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,247,429.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About FrontView REIT
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
