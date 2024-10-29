FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVRFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVR opened at $19.14 on Monday. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

In other news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 270,270 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,164,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,635,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,247,429.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FrontView REIT news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. acquired 270,270 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $5,164,859.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,635,135 shares in the company, valued at $31,247,429.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Preston bought 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,339.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,213.60. The trade was a 3,500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

