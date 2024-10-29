FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FIP opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.28. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $30,731,489.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,418,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,103,791.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FTAI Infrastructure



FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

