FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $1.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.04.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 321,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,334.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,941,740 shares in the company, valued at $485,435. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,713,046 shares in the company, valued at $394,000.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 321,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,334.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,941,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,435. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,282,137 shares of company stock valued at $304,558 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 162.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FTC Solar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.64 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

