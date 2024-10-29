FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SHW Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $11.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.45. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $363.27 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.