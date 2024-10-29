FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Toll Brothers Issued By Wedbush

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $13.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $150.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

