FY2024 EPS Estimates for Boston Beer Lowered by Roth Capital

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.98. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.82.

SAM opened at $304.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.19 and its 200 day moving average is $282.27. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $371.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 61.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

