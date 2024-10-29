FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teradyne Raised by Northland Capmk

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TER. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $111.33 on Monday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $132.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,740.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

